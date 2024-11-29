Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $11,400.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12,075.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12,202.95. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $11,180.00 and a 12-month high of $13,370.50.
About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
