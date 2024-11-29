Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $11,400.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12,075.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12,202.95. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $11,180.00 and a 12-month high of $13,370.50.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn’s brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

