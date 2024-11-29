Citigroup Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.02.

USB stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

