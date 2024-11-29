CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in November

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Up 1.2 %
CKHUY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 148,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
About CK Hutchison
