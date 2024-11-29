CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in November

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 1.2 %

CKHUY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 148,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.