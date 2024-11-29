CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $19,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,184.50. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $16,038.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $14,094.00.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,952,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,002,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,073,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after buying an additional 261,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 620,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 534,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

