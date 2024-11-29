Comparing ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) & Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ECD Automotive Design and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Motor 2 10 3 0 2.07

Valuation & Earnings

ECD Automotive Design presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 818.37%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $12.02, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Ford Motor.

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Ford Motor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.25 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $182.74 billion 0.24 $4.35 billion $0.88 12.65

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Risk and Volatility

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 1.93% 16.16% 2.53%

Summary

Ford Motor beats ECD Automotive Design on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

