CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes Sells 24,323 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 24,323 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $395,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,646.25. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregoire Maes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Gregoire Maes sold 540 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $8,748.00.

CompoSecure Stock Down 1.4 %

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 216,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in CompoSecure by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

