Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Coverage Initiated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.25. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,323 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

