Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 197,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$161.83 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copper Fox Metals news, Director Elmer Stewart sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Insiders own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

