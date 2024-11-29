Crawford Fund Management LLC Raises Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. XPEL accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crawford Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crawford Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $12,021,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 46.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other XPEL news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,344. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,028.38. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,600. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $43.46 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

