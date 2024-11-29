CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 37,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,627,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,448,960,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.68 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

