CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $17,913,521. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $560.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.00 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $801.68 and a 200-day moving average of $818.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

