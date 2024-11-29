Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 564510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,182,080.12. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,324,817 shares of company stock valued at $43,552,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

