Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61. 81,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 181,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $776.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6096 per share. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

