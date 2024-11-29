Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Sells $28,316.52 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $57.67 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.
CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
