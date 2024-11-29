Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 8,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
