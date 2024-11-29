CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Trimmed by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $53,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

