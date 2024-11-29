CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.