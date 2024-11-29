CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $299.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

