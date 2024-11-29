CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,883,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

