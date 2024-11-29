CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,069,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $81.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,211,320. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

