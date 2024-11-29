Cynosure Group LLC Acquires New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

LPX stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

