Cynosure Group LLC Buys 476 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

