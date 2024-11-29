Cynosure Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,736 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

