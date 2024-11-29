Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EME. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $507.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $209.31 and a one year high of $532.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.