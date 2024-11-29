Cynosure Group LLC Sells 895 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $390.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $292.20 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.81.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

