D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.07 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.