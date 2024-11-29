D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.60. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

