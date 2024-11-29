D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 1,703,301 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703,301 shares during the quarter. Viking comprises 1.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Viking were worth $90,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Viking in the third quarter worth approximately $48,334,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Viking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,903,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Viking by 40.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viking by 236.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 471,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Viking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Viking Trading Down 1.6 %

VIK opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.