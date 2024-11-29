Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

