Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 568.5 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $22.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

