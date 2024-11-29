Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 568.5 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $22.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.