David D. Jr. Grumhaus Acquires 1,500 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,684.64. This represents a 17.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 158,152 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

