David D. Jr. Grumhaus Acquires 1,500 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,684.64. This represents a 17.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
