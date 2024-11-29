Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives $78.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Dayforce stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 242.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $49,600,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

