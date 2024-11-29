Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

DE stock opened at $466.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

