Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $189,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

