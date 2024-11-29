DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,510. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

