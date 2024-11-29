DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DENSO Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,510. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
DENSO Company Profile
