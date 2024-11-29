Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.0 %
NVDD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 3,933,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,701. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
