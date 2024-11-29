Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 3,933,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,701. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $144,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

