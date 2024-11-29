Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.2 %

DG stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

