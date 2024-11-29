Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $788.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $854.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

