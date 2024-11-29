Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 52750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

