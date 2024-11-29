EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 14% – What’s Next?

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) were down 14% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 5,304,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,376,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

