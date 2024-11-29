Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

EVBN opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

