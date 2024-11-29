Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $24,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after acquiring an additional 402,426 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,437.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 35.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

