Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $81.17 Million Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,903 shares during the period. Xometry accounts for 1.4% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 8.96% of Xometry worth $81,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,408. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

