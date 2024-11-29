Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,873 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $113,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CLDX opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

