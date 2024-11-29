Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation Holds Special Meeting and Reports Voting Results

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation recently held a special meeting of its stockholders on November 22, 2024. The meeting, known as the “Special Meeting,” gathered stakeholders to vote on key proposals. As of the record date for the Special Meeting set at November 7, 2024, the company had a total of 7,158,254 shares of common stock outstanding. These shares included 2,845,754 shares of Class A common stock (referred to as Public Shares) and 4,312,500 shares of Class B common stock, each with voting rights.

A significant portion of the outstanding shares, amounting to 6,297,313 shares of Common Stock (approximately 87.97%), participated in the Special Meeting either in person or by proxy, establishing a quorum. The Company’s definitive proxy statement outlined the proposals voted upon, detailed in the report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Two crucial proposals were deliberated upon and approved by the Company’s shareholders during the meeting. The first proposal, known as the “Extension Amendment Proposal,” aimed to amend the Company’s Charter to grant the Board the right to extend the Combination Period multiple times for a duration of one month each, up to May 23, 2025. This proposal garnered significant support, with 6,219,496 votes in favor, 77,817 against, and 0 abstentions.

The second approved proposal, the “Trust Amendment Proposal,” focused on adopting the Trust Amendment to enable the extension of the Combination Period for an additional six times, with each extension requiring an Extension Payment of $10,000. Similar to the first proposal, this too received substantial backing, with 6,219,496 votes in favor, 77,817 against, and 0 abstentions.

Additionally, a third proposal, labeled the “Adjournment Proposal,” was not presented at the Special Meeting as the Extension Proposals received the necessary votes for approval, thus obviating the need for further deliberation on this front.

In tandem with the voting outcomes, shareholders holding 2,817,827 Public Shares opted to redeem their shares for a proportional amount from the funds in the Company’s Trust Account, affirming their prerogatives granted during the meeting.

In conclusion, Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation concluded an eventful Special Meeting, witnessing the approval of key proposals vital for the Company’s strategic timeline and shareholder participation.

This report was formally signed on November 29, 2024, by Adam Dooley, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation.

