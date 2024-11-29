EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 137,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 473,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

EverQuote Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $677.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. EverQuote's revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 429,084 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 165.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 204,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

