Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 10,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Exelixis Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $36.73.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
