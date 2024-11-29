Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,238 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $42,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

