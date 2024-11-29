Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 361.7% in November

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 361.7% from the October 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.3 days.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGF remained flat at $47.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Experian has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Get Experian alerts:

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.