Fiduciary Trust Co Has $4.98 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $220.59 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $126.68 and a one year high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

